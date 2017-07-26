Day Three at EYOF, Evening Roundup

Another busy day in the pool, on the court and at the track for Team Ireland at Day Three of the European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) in a rainy Gyor, Hungary.

Athletics:

Rhasidat Adeleke (Dublin) shone on the track in the First Round of the Women’s 200m, hitting her new personal best of 24.16, placing her first in the heat and ensuring her place in the Semi-Final where she came first with a time of 24.25. Rhasidat Adeleke will race in tomorrow’s final of the Women’s 200m.

Middle Distance runner, Mia McCalmont (Donegal) took 12th place in the Women’s 3000m Final with a time of 10:12.00. Alex Boyd (Down) ran in the Men’s 1500m Final, coming in 15th place with a time of 4:16.83. Colin Doyle (Cork) was ranked 6th overall after the heats of the 200m (finishing 3rd in his heat) 22.31 but unfortunately had to be withdrawn from the semi-final with a tight hamstring, while Ciara Sheehy (Cork) was placed 10th in U17 3kg Shot Put Final with a throw of 13.60.

Sean Carolan’s (Tipperary) long jump was delayed by thunderstorms, resulting in the jumpers being on their feet for nearly three hours and Sean did not jump as well as his PB yesterday, finishing 11th overall in the final.

Gymnastics:

Ireland’s Gymnasts Meg Ryan (Douglas), Emma Slevin (Galway) and Jane Heffernan (Galway) performed to crowds today un-phased and focused. The girls hit a team score of 95.550 with Meg Ryan placed as top Irish performer, achieving 18th place on Vault, with an all-around score of 48.050. Team mates Emma Slevin scored 46.950 and Jane Heffernan scored 44.00.

Swimming:

Ireland’s young swimmers continued to surpass their best times today. Cara Osing (Dublin) and Rebecca Lowe (Westmeath) continued their fine form from yesterday both winning their 400m Freestyle heats in personal best times, Osing in 4:28.80 and Lowe in 4:29.09. In the girls 200m Individual Medley heats Julie Knox (Down) swam a best time of 2:22.40 finishing second in her heat and 11th overall while Amelia Kane (Antrim) also swam a best time winning her heat in 2:24.90.

Mia Davison (Down) touched in 1:15.33 in the 100m Breaststroke while Maria Godden (Kilkenny) was the fastest Irish swimmer in the 200m Backstroke touching in 2:21.88 ahead of Scarlett Armstrong (Antrim) in 2:23.99. Swimming in the 200IM Sean Scannell (Laois) clocked 2:15.95 and Eoin Corby (Limerick) finished the morning for Ireland inside the top 20 of the 200m Breaststroke in a time of 2:26.75.

Tennis:

Tennis saw an incredible match from Conor Gannon (Leopardstown) in today’s Round Three in Tennis Singles. Gannon ended his EYOF journey having fought hard throughout the three-hour long battle on the court, winning the second set with near misses on first and third sets.

Following a stellar performance on the track today, Rhasidat Adeleke will race in tomorrow’s Final of the Women’s 200m with a number of athletics events taking place throughout the day.

In Swimming, Ireland will have five individuals and a relay swim tomorrow morning. Sean McNicholl swims the 100m Freestyle, Julia Knox the 100m Butterfly, Eoin Corby the 400m IM and Scarlett Armstrong and Naomi Trait compete in the 50m Freestyle while Ireland will have a team in the Mixed 400m Freestyle Relay.

Judo will kick off with Bearach Gleeson (Dublin) competing in the -73kg category.