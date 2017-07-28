Search
EOC ANOC EYOF Erzurum 2017 EYOF Gyor 2017 Buenos Aires 2018

European Youth Olympic Festival – Day Five

July 28, 2017

Day Five at EYOF will see an array of action in the Swimming heats first thing with Sean Scannell in 200m Backstroke, Mia Davidson and Julia Knox in the 200m Breastroke, Ethan Murtagh in the 200m Butterfly, Cara Osing and Naoimi Trait will swim in the 200m Freestyle with the Boys’ and Girls’ 400m Medley Relay taking place in the morning also.

 

Athletics action will include the Women’s 400m Hurdle final with Miriam Daly inaction as well as the Women’s and Men’s 4×100 and the Men’s 800m Semi-final.

 

Best of luck to all athletes involved today! #TeamIreland

 

EYOF_versenyprogram_EN_WEB

Related articles
HomeYouth Games • EYOFS Győr, Hungary 2017NewsRSS
Newbridge Silverware Logo (3)_to use on website_s PG Samsung   Visa Panasonic LeadershipTrust Omega GE   Coca Cola Atos DOW_logo for website NB_Logo_Square_web Irish Sports Council  
© 2017 The Olympic Council of Ireland Ltd. Registered in Dublin No. 82262. Registered Office, Olympic House, Harbour Road, Howth, Co. Dublin. D13 XK75, Ireland
Social Media Policy