European Youth Olympic Festival – Day Five

Day Five at EYOF will see an array of action in the Swimming heats first thing with Sean Scannell in 200m Backstroke, Mia Davidson and Julia Knox in the 200m Breastroke, Ethan Murtagh in the 200m Butterfly, Cara Osing and Naoimi Trait will swim in the 200m Freestyle with the Boys’ and Girls’ 400m Medley Relay taking place in the morning also.

Athletics action will include the Women’s 400m Hurdle final with Miriam Daly inaction as well as the Women’s and Men’s 4×100 and the Men’s 800m Semi-final.

Best of luck to all athletes involved today! #TeamIreland

