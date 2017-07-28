Day Five at EYOF – Afternoon Roundup

Friday, 28th July: A new Irish Junior Record was set in the pool today at the European Youth Olympic Festival in the 400m Medley Relay. The quartet of Sean Scannell, Eoin Corby, Ethan Murtagh and Sean McNicholl had a combined time of 3:56.74, improving on the previous record of 3:56.83, set at the European Games in Baku in 2015. Scannell also advanced to Ireland’s first final in the pool in the 200m Backstroke, finishing fourth in his heat in 2:06.45. In this evening’s final, he finished 6th with a fantastic swim in the 200m Breaststroke with a time of 2:05.46.

Julia Knox continued her form at these championships with a personal best, clocking 2:38.80. Also swimming the 200m Breaststroke, Mia Davison touched in at 2:45.63. Ethan Murtagh swam 2:08.90 in the 200m Butterfly for fifth in his heat while in the 200m Freestyle Cara Osing swam 2:08.90 and Naomi Trait 2:10.68. Maria Godden, Davison, Knox and Trait combined in the 400m Medley Relay for a time of 4:29.43.

On the track Louis O’Loughlin won his 800m heat in 1:54.96, his final will take place at 15:25 GMT tomorrow. He will be joined on the final day of action (Saturday) at the EYOFs by Sarah Healy, lining up in the 1500m final at 14:55, having won her heat on Thursday. The girls 4x100m relay team of Niamh Foley, Miriam Daly and medalists Rhasidat Adekele (200m silver) and Patience Jumbo-Gula (100m bronze) finished first in their heat to progress to the final at 15:50 with an outstanding time of 46:31. The boys 4x100m relay team had to unfortunately withdraw due to injury.