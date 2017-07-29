Search
EOC ANOC EYOF Erzurum 2017 EYOF Gyor 2017 Buenos Aires 2018

European Youth Olympic Festival – Final Day Preview

July 29, 2017

The final day of the European Youth Olympic Festival will see young Irish athletes compete in three athletics finals.

Louis O’Loughlin runs in the 800m final which will take place at 15:25 GMT. He will be joined on the final day of action by Sarah Healy, lining up in the 1500m final at 14:55, having won her heat on Thursday. The girls 4x100m relay team of Niamh Foley, Miriam Daly and medalists Rhasidat Adekele (200m silver) and Patience Jumbo-Gula (100m bronze) finished first in their heat to progress to Saturday’s final at 15:50.

Best of luck to all our athletes today! #TeamIreland

Related articles
HomeYouth Games • EYOFS Győr, Hungary 2017NewsRSS
Newbridge Silverware Logo (3)_to use on website_s PG Samsung   Visa Panasonic LeadershipTrust Omega GE   Coca Cola Atos DOW_logo for website NB_Logo_Square_web Irish Sports Council  
© 2017 The Olympic Council of Ireland Ltd. Registered in Dublin No. 82262. Registered Office, Olympic House, Harbour Road, Howth, Co. Dublin. D13 XK75, Ireland
Social Media Policy