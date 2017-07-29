European Youth Olympic Festival – Final Day Preview

The final day of the European Youth Olympic Festival will see young Irish athletes compete in three athletics finals.

Louis O’Loughlin runs in the 800m final which will take place at 15:25 GMT. He will be joined on the final day of action by Sarah Healy, lining up in the 1500m final at 14:55, having won her heat on Thursday. The girls 4x100m relay team of Niamh Foley, Miriam Daly and medalists Rhasidat Adekele (200m silver) and Patience Jumbo-Gula (100m bronze) finished first in their heat to progress to Saturday’s final at 15:50.

Best of luck to all our athletes today! #TeamIreland