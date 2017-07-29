Day Six at EYOF – Roundup

July 29th: Sarah Healy secured Team Ireland’s first gold medal at the 2017 European Youth Olympics Festival in Győr, Hungary running a personal best of 4.19.85 in the 1500m Final on the last day of he championships. Healy, from Monkstown, was a clear winner with Kazimierska Klaudia of Poland second in 4:23.17 and Austria’s Anna Baumgartner third with 4:23.28. Louis O’Loughlin finished seventh in the 800m final with a run of 1:56.98.

The 4x100m relay team finished an impressive third in 46.38, Belgium won with 46.01 and Netherlands were second in 46.05. The quartet of Niamh Foley, Miriam Daly and sprint medalists Rhasidat Adekele (200m silver) and Patience Jumbo-Gula (100m bronze) secured Ireland’s third ever relay medal at these championships, since its inception in 1991.

This brings Team Ireland’s medal tally to six at the championships. Earlier in the week Lara Gillespie took a silver in Cycling Time Trial and Cavan’s Jade Williams secured a bronze for Ireland in the Hammer.

Team Ireland’s 40 athletes return home following their multi-medal haul to Dublin Airport, Terminal 2 on Sunday, 30th July (EI 673) at 13:00.