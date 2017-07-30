Ireland’s Medal Winning Team Return Home from the European Youth Olympic Festival

Sunday, 30th July

Team Ireland’s 40 athletes returned home today to Dublin Airport following a multi-medal haul at the European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) 2017 in Gyor, Hungary. There were six medals won by Ireland at the multi-sport event which saw athletes (aged 13-17)compete against the best youth athletes in Europe.

The Athletics Team won five of the six medals with Sarah Healy from Monkstown, Dublin producing the highlight performance of the championships, to take Gold in the 1500m Final, running a personal best of 4.19.85. The sprinters were on fire on the track withPatience Jumbo-Gula (Dundalk) placing third in the 100m in a time of 11.59 (+6.6 W) and Tallaght’s Rhasidat Adekele winning the silver in the 200m in 23.81 (+2.5 W). Both athletes lined up in the women’s 4x100m with Niamh Foley and Miriam Daly to take the bronze. In the field, Cavan’s Jade Williams threw 58.62m to secure a bronze for Ireland in the Hammer.

Cycling secured its first ever medal at the EYOF’s when Wicklow’s Lara Gillespie came home second in the Girl’s Cycling Time Trial in a time of 15minutes 20 seconds, just behind the Swiss winner in 15 minutes 17 seconds.

Team Ireland EYOF 2017 medallists pictured with L to R Martin Burke ( Chef de Mission) and Olympic Council of Ireland CEO Stephen Martin.