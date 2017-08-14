Barry Holohan – RIP

It is with great regret that we have learnt of the passing of Barry Holohan (Ó hUallacháin).

Barry served faithfully as Executive Administrator to the Olympic Council of Ireland from 1991 until 2006. He was always very proud of his roots in Cork and, in particular, North Monastery CBS where he developed his love for sport. Barry was a keen hurler, playing for the famous Glen Rovers and later with Civil Service and Cuala. In fact, he earned his place on the Dublin team in the 1950’s when it was no mean achievement. He was also a regular linesman at many big matches in Croke Park, including the famous all-Ireland football final between Dublin and Kerry in 1955. Barry became Secretary of the Civil Service club before being appointed Chief Executive of COSPOIR, the forerunner to Sport Ireland, a position he held for 12 years.

Barry will be reposing Monday in Quinn’s of Glasthule from 3pm to 4.30pm followed by removal to the Church of the Assumption, Dalkey, arriving for 5pm. Funeral Mass Tuesday at 11.30am followed by cremation in Mount Jerome Crematrorium.

RIP