Lima is hosting the 130th IOC Session between 13th and 17th September and the Olympic Channel will be covering live this historic moment.

You may follow the event at www.olympic.org/ioc-session-lima

Additionally, Olympic Channel will be covering live the Ceremony that will name the cities hosting the 2024 and 2028 Olympic Games.

Please bear in mind that the event will take place on the 13th September at 11:00 am Lima time / 16:00 UTC / 18:00 CET.