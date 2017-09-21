Search
WINTER OLYMPIC PREPARATIONS WELL UNDERWAY

September 21, 2017

 

Ireland’s Winter Olympians qualified and aspiring will gather at the Sport Ireland Institute on October 9th for an athlete workshop. For the first time ever Ireland have so far four athletes on “A” standard times.

Tess Arbez and Pat McMillan will compete in the Alpine Ski, Thomas Westgard in the Cross Country and John Brown in the Free Ski Slopestyle. Ireland’s Brendan Newby and Seamus O’Connor both have A standard qualifying performances but have yet to qualify in their events namely, Free ski Half-pipe and Snowboard Half-pipe respectively.

There are an additional three athletes all in Alpine Ski who have B standard times namely, Cormac Comerford, Kieran Norris and Emma Ryan. The workshop which is being delivered jointly by the OCI and Sport Ireland Institute will cover all aspects of preparation for competing at an Olympic Games, outline the medical support in place for the Games as well as one on one athlete support meetings.

