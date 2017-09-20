Jimmy Magee RIP

Former RTÉ sports commentator and journalist Jimmy Magee has passed away aged 82.

The legendary commentator, dubbed The Memory Man for his encyclopedic knowledge of some of the world’s biggest sporting events, passed away after a short illness.

Jimmy was born in New York city and raised in Co Louth.

He joined RTÉ in 1956 and in his time as a broadcaster, commentated on 10 Olympic Games.

He commentated on a wide range of sports for RTÉ, including every Olympic Games from 1972 until 2012.

Magee also commented on Katie Taylor’s historic gold medal victory at the London 2012 Olympic games for RTÉ.

At the same London Olympics in London, the International Olympic Committee acknowledged Magee’s outstanding contribution to sport and presented him with a replica of the Olympic torch.

Over the years Jimmy Magee helped the Olympic Council of Ireland with its historical records.

Magee was awarded the PPI Outstanding Achievement Award to mark his 50th year in broadcasting.

RIP