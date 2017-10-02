OCI Toyota Sponsorship

The Olympic Council of Ireland has signed an exclusive sponsorship agreement with Toyota as part of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) – TOP Sponsorship Programme.

The Japanese car manufacturer will provide vehicle support to the Olympic Council of Ireland and Toyota as Worldwide Top Partner will also support the Olympic Channel as a Founding Partner.

The IOC contract with Toyota as Top Sponsor will officially run from 2017 to 2024.

As part of the deal, Toyota will work in close cooperation with the IOC, as well as individual National Olympic Committees to provide sustainable vehicle and mobility solutions.

Pictured: L to R: Stephen Martin – CEO, Sarah Keane – President, and Cathal Ryan -Toyota Ireland Fleet Sales Manager