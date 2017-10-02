World Rowing Gold Medals for Ireland

It’s been a remarkable weekend for Rowing Ireland as three crews competed in A Finals at the 2017 World Rowing Championships in Sarasota, two of them winning Gold.

Shane O’ Driscoll & Mark O’ Donovan have become World Champions of the lightweight men’s pair, and Paul O’Donovan has successfully defended his title in the lightweight men’s single sculls.

Denise Walsh finished an incredible 6th in the world in the lightweight women’s single sculls, capping off a fantastic 2017 season for her.

It was disappointment for Ireland’s Sanita Puspure during the final day of the World Rowing Championships in Sarasota today, placing a brutal 0.35 seconds outside the medals in the A Final of the women’s single sculls. But she finishes a fantastic 4th in the world at the end of the Championships.

Earlier, Aifric Keogh and Aileen Crowley finished 8th overall in the women’s pair, while Patrick Boomer and Fionnan McQuillan-Tolan were 16th in the men’s pair.