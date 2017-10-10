The Olympic Council of Ireland have been consulting with National Federations on a new Strategic Plan. Following on from a recent online survey, National Federations had an oportunity to put forward their views during the recent HPX Conference at the National Sports Campus. The OCI’s Strategic Plan will focus on athletes and National Federations and will hold the new Executive Board accountable on its delivery. The OCI welcomes National Federation input to its vison , mission, and strategic framework. The final document will be shared at the EGM in December 2017.
- News
- Summer Games
- Winter Games
- Youth Games
- EYOF Győr, Hungary 2017
- EWYOF Erzurum 2017
- EWYOF Vorarlberg / Liechtenstein 2015
- EYOF Tbilisi 2015
- YOG Nanjing 2014
- EYOSF Utrecht 2013
- EYOWF Brasov 2013
- WYOG Innsbruck 2012
- EYOWF Liberec 2011
- EYOSF Trabazon 2011
- YOG Singapore 2010
- EYOSF Tampere 2009
- EYOWF Slask-Beskidy 2009
- EYOSF Belgrade 2007
- EYOWF Jaca 2007
- European Games
- Multimedia
- About Us
- Gallery
- Calendar
Search
- Archery
- Athletics
- Badminton
- Basketball
- Bobsleigh
- Boxing
- Canoeing
- Curling
- Cycling
- Equestrian
- Fencing
- Football
- Golf
- Gymnastics
- Handball
- Hockey
- Ice Hockey
- Ice Skating
- Judo
- Modern Pentathlon
- Paralympics
- Rowing
- Rugby
- Sailing
- Shooting
- Snowsports
- Swimming
- Table Tennis
- Taekwondo
- Tennis
- Triathlon
- Volleyball
- Weight Lifting
- Wrestling
Consultation on New Strategic Plan
October 10, 2017
Related articles