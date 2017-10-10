Search
Consultation on New Strategic Plan

October 10, 2017

The Olympic Council of Ireland have been consulting with National Federations on a new Strategic Plan. Following on from a recent online survey,  National Federations had an oportunity to put forward their views during the recent HPX Conference at the National Sports Campus. The OCI’s Strategic Plan will focus on athletes and National Federations and will hold the new Executive Board accountable on its delivery. The OCI welcomes National Federation input to its vison , mission, and strategic framework. The final document will be shared at the EGM in December 2017.

