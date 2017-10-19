EOC Athletes Commission Forum Monaco

The European Olympic Committees (EOC) Athletes Forum is underway in Monaco. OCI is represented by two athletes from our Athletes Commission David Harte (Hockey) and Melanie Nocher (Swimming).

David Harte is candidate for a place on the EOC Athletes Commission in Monaco and we would like to wish him all the best.

One of the key initiatives for Team Ireland Olympic Athletes Commission is to develop and implement an athlete centred strategic development plan in order that they can be the voice for Irish athletes, and the three key elements are:-

Plan for the future

Athlete transition

Anti-doping and sports manipulation

The Forum will cover a wide range of topics on the agenda. The elections will take place on the morning of

Friday 20th October and the announcement of the newly elected EOC Athletes’ Commission will place shortly afterwards.