David Harte elected to EOC Athletes Commission

Congratulations to David Harte (Hockey) who was elected as Secretary to the European Olympic Committee athletes (EOC) commission at the Forum in Monaco this morning. David is also a member of the OCI athletes commission.

The EOC athletes commission represents the active elite athletes of the 50 National Olympic Committees of Europe.

The athletes commission is represented at the European Games, and European Youth Olympic Festivals, Summer and Winter editions and other EOC events.

We wish David the very best in his new role.