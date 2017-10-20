Search
EOC ANOC EYOF Erzurum 2017 EYOF Gyor 2017 Buenos Aires 2018

David Harte elected to EOC Athletes Commission

October 20, 2017

Congratulations to David Harte (Hockey) who was elected as Secretary to the European Olympic Committee athletes (EOC) commission at the Forum in Monaco this morning.   David is also a member of the OCI athletes commission.

The EOC athletes commission represents the active elite athletes of the 50 National Olympic Committees of Europe.

The athletes commission is represented at the European Games, and European Youth Olympic Festivals, Summer and Winter editions and other EOC events.

We wish David the very best in his new role.

 

 

Related articles
HomeNewsRSS
Newbridge Silverware Logo (3)_to use on website_s PG Samsung   Visa Panasonic LeadershipTrust Omega GE   Coca Cola Atos DOW_logo for website NB_Logo_Square_web Irish Sports Council  
© 2017 The Olympic Council of Ireland Ltd. Registered in Dublin No. 82262. Registered Office, Olympic House, Harbour Road, Howth, Co. Dublin. D13 XK75, Ireland
Social Media Policy