Search
EOC ANOC EYOF Erzurum 2017 EYOF Gyor 2017 Buenos Aires 2018

OCI Empowering Women Conference Dublin

October 24, 2017

The two day  Empowering Women conference is underway in Croke Park.  Gabriela Muller, International Executive and Organisational Communications Coach – Trainer – Speaker will run the conference with a wide variety of women participating from across the various sports in Ireland.

 

OCI Executive Board Member Georgina Drumm, and President of Athletics Ireland spoke about the recent Women in Sport Forum she attended arranged in Lithuanian.

 

The conference will cover leadership styles, current situations of role/participation of women, building self-awareness as leader, self confidence skills.

 

 

Related articles
HomeNewsRSS
Newbridge Silverware Logo (3)_to use on website_s PG Samsung   Visa Panasonic LeadershipTrust Omega GE   Coca Cola Atos DOW_logo for website NB_Logo_Square_web Irish Sports Council  
© 2017 The Olympic Council of Ireland Ltd. Registered in Dublin No. 82262. Registered Office, Olympic House, Harbour Road, Howth, Co. Dublin. D13 XK75, Ireland
Social Media Policy