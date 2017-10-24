OCI Empowering Women Conference Dublin

The two day Empowering Women conference is underway in Croke Park. Gabriela Muller, International Executive and Organisational Communications Coach – Trainer – Speaker will run the conference with a wide variety of women participating from across the various sports in Ireland.

OCI Executive Board Member Georgina Drumm, and President of Athletics Ireland spoke about the recent Women in Sport Forum she attended arranged in Lithuanian.

The conference will cover leadership styles, current situations of role/participation of women, building self-awareness as leader, self confidence skills.