Irish Olympian Elected to European Olympic Committee Athletes Commission

Congratulations to Olympic Council of Ireland Athletes Commission member David Harte on his election to the European Olympic Committees (EOC) Athletes Commission at the recent Athletes Forum in Monaco. David was subsequently appointed to the position of secretary of the Commission.

David, who is a professional hockey player plying his trade in the Netherlands and internationally for Ireland, has twice been named International Goal Keeper of the Year, is the first Irish representative to be elected to the EOC Athletes Commission. He will now serve a four-year term up to 2021.

David Harte said; “I am honoured to have been elected to the EOC Athletes Commission and to have been asked to serve as secretary to the Commission. I will work hard to ensure that Irish athletes have a strong voice at European level. The EOC has an exciting programme of work ahead of it and I will play my part to help our Olympians prepare for future Games and to help influence European policy. The EOC’s mission, ‘to lead Europe in the global delivery of elite sport and healthy lifestyles’, is a passion of mine and I see this role as an opportunity for me to do something really positive for athletes not just in Ireland but across Europe.”

Sarah Keane OCI President said; “The OCI board is delighted at David’s election to this important European role. As an active member of the OCI Athletes Commission David I know wants to ensure that Irish athletes have the strongest possible voice in decision making nationally and internationally and the OCI board is full behind him in this regard. A key focus of the new OCI board is to ensure that athletes are at the centre of all our decision making and David’s election to this important European role will help us all in that endeavour.”