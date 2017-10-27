RIP Brendan O’Kelly Olympian (Football)

Search
October 27, 2017

RIP Brendan O’Kelly Olympian 

It is with sad regret we have learned about the passing of Olympian Brendan O’Kelly (Football).  Brendan represented Team Ireland at the 1948 Olympics in London scoring Ireland’s goal.   Ireland returned to the Olympics in football during the 1948 Games after a 24 year absence.  Ireland’s amateur team was made up mostly of players from Bohemians Football Club.

Brendan also attended our 1948 Olympians day in 2012 in Farmleigh to commemorate the 1948 Olympians, and was awarded a medal of honor.

Our deepest sympathy is extended to Brendan’s family.

The Requiem Mass will take place in the Church of Perpetual Succour, Foxrock on Tuesday 31st October at 10.00am  followed by burial in Deans Grange Cemetery.  https://rip.ie/showdn.php?dn=334769/BrendanO_KELLY/Foxrock/Dublin

 

Pictured CEO Stephen Martin presenting Brendan O’Kelly with a Newbridge silverware gift.

