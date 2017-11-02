ANOC General Assembly Prague

The Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) General Assembly is underway in Prague. The OCI is represented by our President, Sarah Keane and Honorary General Secretary, Sarah O’Shea. There are 1300 delegates participating at the event with representatives from 205 National Olympic Committee’s (NOC), International Olympic Committee, President Thomas Bach, and delegates from International Federations (IF) and Organising Committees (OCOGs), will be present in the Czech capital city.

The annual General Assembly, which is being hosted by the Czech Olympic Committee. ANOC will provide updates to the NOCs present. NOCs will also receive updates from the ANOC Commissions and Working Groups as well as the latest progress of the Organising Committees of the upcoming Olympic Games and Youth Olympic Games.

The General Assembly will be streamed live from 9am on 2nd November 2017.