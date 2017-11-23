EOC General Assembly Zagreb, Croatia

The European Olympic Committees, General Assembly will take place in Zagreb, Croatia 24-25th November 2017. 50 National Olympic Committees will be present at the Assembly in Zagreb. The Assembly will open on Friday 24th with an address by the International Olympic Committee President, Thomas Bach, followed by the election of a new Executive Committee by secret ballot.

There will also be the Piotr Nurowski, Best European Youth Athletes Awards that evening. Presentations will be made on the European Games Minsk 2019 and PyeongChang 2018, and Tokyo 2020 progress reports and updates.

Our President, Sarah Keane and Honorary General Secretary, Sarah O’Shea will be present at the Assembly to represent the NOC of Ireland.