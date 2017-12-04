Chief Executive Officer vacancy OCI

Olympic Council of Ireland

Vacancy

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Accountable to the Executive Committee (Board of Directors) and reporting directly to the President, the Olympic Council of Ireland (OCI) is seeking a dynamic leader for the key position of CEO. Under a new President and Executive Committee elected by the Irish national sporting federations for four-year terms starting in February 2017, the OCI has embarked upon an ambitious programme to help Irish athletes and their supporters achieve Olympic success and at the same time ensuring that the organization is managed and governed to the highest standards.

We invite applications from suitably qualified candidates who will have responsibility for the strategic leadership, operational management, commercial direction and overall growth of the OCI. The CEO will lead the organisation to ensure the implementation of the new 2018-2024 Strategic Plan and deliver upon the sustainability of the OCI, its reputation and achievement of success. The role will require a balance of business, commercial and sporting knowledge.

Candidates must possess personal qualities of the highest calibre. Necessary credibility, ability and experience, both externally and with the management team, dictate that candidates have a record of achievement within an organisation, complemented by impressive managerial credentials and accomplishments in team leadership, an understanding of the Irish sporting and performance landscape and a passion for success by Irish Olympic athletes.

We are seeking an accomplished and energetic executive with the professional competencies and personal empathy to make a substantial contribution to the work and further development of the OCI. Proven leadership skills and an ability to influence and manage change is vital. An excellent standard of education, preferably with a third level qualification, is required as is a clear understanding of governance and policy. It will be necessary to drive the continuing development of the OCI using enthusiasm, confidence and perseverance.

JOB DESCRIPTION

THE ROLE AND KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Implement, drive and deliver the 2018-2024 Strategic Plan in collaboration with the Executive Committee to ensure success in line with agreed outcomes.

Be responsible for providing the Management team and staff with leadership, direction and development.

As head of the Management team, take responsibility for management of day to day operations to: Ensure the implementation of agreed strategies and the development and support of National governing bodies and athletes and support teams. Prepare annual business plans and budgets for approval by the Executive Committee and deliver on the approved plans. Manage all games and travel logistics on behalf of all Team Ireland teams. Develop, manage and maintain the infrastructure and assets of the OCI. Optimise both the short term and long-term performance and viability of the OCI through commercial revenue growth and prudent day to day management. Ensure good governance and financial responsibility through the use of appropriate and efficient systems, procedures and controls and compliance with ethical governance, financial, legal and statutory regulation, best practice and obligations. Report on progress to the Executive Committee and identify and report on areas of concern as required. Ensure the accuracy of the recording and implementation of decisions.

Responsible for all Communications on behalf of the OCI across all media platforms and, along with the President, lead all Public Relations activity.

Be a good ambassador for the OCI at all times both nationally and internationally.

Build effective relationships and work with stakeholders including Government, Sport Ireland, Institute for Sport, National Governing Bodies, the IOC, the EOC, ANOC and all Commercial Partners.

Prepare papers, policy documents and other OCI material.

Provide leadership to the whole organisation in relation to the Health and Safety, legislative requirements and have systems in place to ensure adherence to all legal requirements, policies and procedures.

Keep abreast of developments and initiatives in sport and advise the Executive Committee of same.

Be available to work at the OCI office in Howth, Co. Dublin.

Attendance at out of Dublin activities and evening events along with regular overseas travel will be required.

Serving on other committees where the OCI has been asked to have representation.

Any other projects, tasks or responsibilities as and when required that may be required for effective and quality operation of the OCI and may be assigned by the President and/or the Executive Committee from time to time.

This job description is not to be regarded as exclusive or exhaustive.

CANDIDATE PROFILE

GENERAL BACKGROUND AND EXPERIENCE

Candidates must possess personal qualities of the highest calibre. Necessary credibility, ability and experience, both externally and with the management team, dictate that candidates have a record of achievement within an organisation, complemented by impressive managerial credentials and accomplishments in team leadership and the ability to quickly develop a clear understanding of the Irish sporting and performance landscape.

This role calls for someone with proven managerial and communication skills, able to win trust and respect. We are seeking an accomplished and energetic executive with the professional competencies and personal empathy to make a substantial contribution to the work and further development of the OCI. Proven leadership skills and an inherent ability to influence and to manage change is vital as is an excellent standard of education, preferably with a third level qualification directly relevant to this role. The CEO must drive the continuing development of the OCI using enthusiasm, confidence and perseverance.

THE CEO’S PERSONAL QUALITIES

An experienced senior manager – strategically focused as well as operationally and administratively effective.

Knowledgeable of Irish sport, with a passion for Irish Olympic sport and the ability to quickly understanding of the Olympic Movement and the OCI Vision, Mission and Values.

Strongly orientated towards project management and service delivery, with a track record of meeting or exceeding goals and experience of creating and driving revenue while managing budgets and finances.

Familiarity with governance issues and policy matters.

Experience of financial management and risk.

Outstanding interpersonal and leadership skills, capable of influencing and motivating others.

Experience of building and sustaining relationships with a wide variety of stakeholders to further organisational interests within a complex stakeholder environment.

An articulate, informed communicator – with the ability and credibility to serve as a public face of the OCI.

Sound knowledge and understanding of sporting structures and working within them for success.

Experience of working positively with boards and operating at a strategic level (with the ability to ‘think strategically’).

Demonstrable track record of implementing organisational change and continuous improvement to evolve capability and capacity.

SKILLS REQUIRED

A solid understanding of the role of a representative organisation, with significant relevant experience

Ability to develop strategic relationships with government, international bodies, national agencies and business.

Able to develop and maintain close relationships.

Ability to prepare business plans and budgets and deliver same

Excellent written and verbal communication skills with an inclusive leadership style.

Ability in the areas of public relations, communications and journalism, public speaking, presentation and representation with the ability to positively influence and manage media relations.

Understanding of business support systems & public funding processes.

Experience of Human Resource practices and issues.

To apply for this role please:

Send your CV together with a formal letter of application outlining your suitability to careers@olympicsport.ie no later than 5.00pm on Friday 15 th December 2017.

December 2017. Outline your current notice period and remuneration.

Supply two referees and confirm that you are happy for the OCI to contact them in advance of interview stage.

If you have any other queries please get in touch through the dedicated confidential careers email.

All applications will be treated in the strictest confidence. Please send all applications online through careers@olympicsport.ie and not directly to the OCI. We do not require the assistance of recruitment agencies at this time.