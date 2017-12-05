News
Summer Games
Tokyo 2020
Rio 2016
Olympic Qualification
London 2012
Planning & Preparation
Beijing 2008
Winter Games
PyeongChang 2018
Sochi 2014
Vancouver 2010
Torino 2006
Youth Games
EYOF Győr, Hungary 2017
EWYOF Erzurum 2017
EWYOF Vorarlberg / Liechtenstein 2015
EYOF Tbilisi 2015
YOG Nanjing 2014
EYOSF Utrecht 2013
EYOWF Brasov 2013
WYOG Innsbruck 2012
EYOWF Liberec 2011
EYOSF Trabazon 2011
YOG Singapore 2010
EYOSF Tampere 2009
EYOWF Slask-Beskidy 2009
EYOSF Belgrade 2007
EYOWF Jaca 2007
European Games
Minsk 2019
Baku 2015
Multimedia
About Us
Role of the OCI
Profile of the President
Executive Committee
Contact Us
Gallery
Calendar
Search
Archery
Athletics
Badminton
Basketball
Bobsleigh
Boxing
Canoeing
Curling
Cycling
Equestrian
Fencing
Football
Golf
Gymnastics
Handball
Hockey
Ice Hockey
Ice Skating
Judo
Modern Pentathlon
Paralympics
Rowing
Rugby
Sailing
Shooting
Snowsports
Swimming
Table Tennis
Taekwondo
Tennis
Triathlon
Volleyball
Weight Lifting
Wrestling
OCI Key Milestones 2017 – 2018
December 5, 2017
Click here: OCI Milestones Document
Related articles
IOC suspends Russian NOC and creates a path for clean individual athletes to compete in PyeongChang 2018
Olympic Council of Ireland (OCI) hold EGM to allow members to vote on new term limits for Directors and other good governance measures
Olympic Council of Ireland Strategic Plan 2018 – 2024
OCI Athlete Commission – Strategic Plan
Chief Executive Officer vacancy OCI
Home
•
News
•
RSS
© 2017 The Olympic Council of Ireland Ltd. Registered in Dublin No. 82262. Registered Office, Olympic House, Harbour Road, Howth, Co. Dublin. D13 XK75, Ireland
Social Media Policy