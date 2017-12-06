IOC SUSPENDS RUSSIAN NOC AND CREATES A PATH FOR CLEAN INDIVIDUAL ATHLETES TO COMPETE IN PYEONGCHANG 2018

Under the Olympic flag the IOC Executive Board studied and discussed the findings of the Commission led by the former President of Switzerland, Samuel Schmid, addressing the systematic manipulation of the anti-doping system in Russia. This report also addresses in particular the manipulation at the anti-doping laboratory at the Olympic Winter Games Sochi 2014, which targeted the Olympic Games directly. Over 17 months of extensive work, the Schmid Commission gathered evidence and information and held hearings with all the main actors, due process, to which every individual and every organisation is entitled, was followed, this opportunity was not available to the IOC prior to the Olympci Games Rio 2016.

After discussing and approving the Schmid Report, the IOC EB took the following decision:

To suspend the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) with immediate effect.

To invite individual Russian athletes under strict conditions (see below) to the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018. These invited athletes will participate, be it in individual or team competitions, under the name “Olympic Athlete from Russia (OAR)”. They will compete with a uniform bearing this name and under the Olympic Flag. The Olympic Anthem will be played in any ceremony.

Not to accredit any official from the Russian Ministry of Sport for the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018.

To exclude the then Minister of Sport, Mr Vitaly Mutko, and his then Deputy Minister, Mr. Yuri Nagornykh, from any participation in all future Olympic Games.

To withdraw Mr Dmitry Chernyshenko, the former CEO of the Organising Committee Sochi 2014, from the Coordination Commission Beijing 2022.

To suspend ROC President Alexander Zhukov as an IOC Member, given that his membership is linked to his position as ROC President.

The IOC reserves the right to take measures against and sanction other individuals implicated in the system.

The ROC to reimburse the costs incurred by the IOC on the investigations and to contribute to the establishment of the Independent Testing Authority (ITA) for the total sum of USD 15 million, to build the capacity and integrity of the global anti-doping system.

The IOC may partially or fully lift the suspension of the ROC from the commencement of the Closing Ceremony of the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 provided these decisions are fully respected and implemented by the ROC and by the invited athletes and officials.

The IOC will issue operational guidelines for the implementation of these decisions.

See full article on IOC Website:-

https://www.olympic.org/news/ioc-suspends-russian-noc-and-creates-a-path-for-clean-individual-athletes-to-compete-in-pyeongchang-2018-under-the-olympic-flag