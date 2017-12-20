Irish Ice Hockey Under 12’s will attend the International Youth Ice Hockey Tournament in PyeongChang

The Irish Ice Hockey Association (IIHA) is delighted to announce that our Under 12 Junior Development Team, The Saints, will be heading to the Republic of Korea to take part in the inaugural 2018 Commemorative Imjin-Pyeongchang International Youth Ice Hockey Tournament from 18-21 January 2018.

Organized with the support of the Office of the Honorable Senator Yonah Martin, (Leader of the Opposition in the Canadian Senate) and the Canadian Embassy in Seoul, the tournament will commemorate the 65th anniversary of the end of the Korean War while also saluting the holding of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang, Republic of Korea in February 2018.

The tournament is being organised by our friends Somang Hockey, based in Terrebone, Canada.

It would be very much appreciated if you could distribute the link to our article far and wide as well as sharing on your web and social media outlets. This is an amazing opportunity for the sports stars of the future to take part in a Pre-Olympic Games event.

