December – One to Watch

December 22, 2017

Wexford showjumper Bertram Allen needs no introduction but his young brother Harry recently stole his thunder by winning the prestigious Longines 2017 ‘Rising Star’ award at the FEI’s star-studded end of year gala in Montevideo, Uruguay.

This prize is for young riders (aged 14 to 21) who demonstrate outstanding talent at international level.

Allen is still only 16 but won individual and team gold at the European Pony Championships in Hungary last summer and is another exciting talent coming through the ranks of Irish equestrian sport.

