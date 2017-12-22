OCI Welcomes Reinstatement of Statutory Funding

The OCI is delighted by the decision of the Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport Mr. Shane Ross T.D. to restore State funding to the organisation with immediate effect.

Speaking about the announcement OCI President Sarah Keane said; “On behalf of the OCI I wish to thank Minister Ross and Minister Griffin for the decision to release 2017 funding and to restore normal funding arrangements from 2018. We can now move ahead confidently with our athlete centered plans for 2018 and beyond.”

The decision to restore State funding is recognition of the hard work that has taken place this year at the OCI to transform its governance arrangements and the efforts made to tackle some of the other legacy issues arising from the Rio Games.

The Board and staff of the OCI will continue to pursue our reform agenda as we face into a busy year for Olympic athletes in 2018. With the Winter Games in Pyeongchang and the Youth Olympic Games in Argentina next year we have a very busy programme of work ahead of us to support our athletes and member federations.

The decision to restore funding gives us greater financial certainty following a year of enormous change and rebuilding at the OCI. Together with our Athletes’ Commission we look forward to working with Sport Ireland, our Member Federations and other agencies of the State to implement our athlete centred programme of work in 2018.”