Olympic Council of Ireland Strategic Plan 2018 – 2024

In December, the OCI delivered its Strategic Plan 2018-2024, the plan was developed following extensive consultation with the people who matter – athletes, member federations and others. The OCI set out a clear path for the future of the organisation.

The plan for the OCI is to be laser focused on preparing and leading Ireland’s finest competitors at the Summer, Winter and Youth Olympic World and European Games. The plan aims to improve the performances of Irish athletes across each Olympic cycle. This can’t be done alone, and the OCI will work hard with partners across a wide system of performance sports to enable this to happen. The OCI will put athletes and those around them first to ensure that they achieve their full potential. The OCI will add value to athletes through support services such as Olympic scholarships and high-performance grants to help our finest athletes proudly compete at the greatest sporting competitions in the world.

The plan recognises that sport has the power to change lives and the OCI will support Olympic Sports and Federations to help them to develop and evolve. With this strategy, the OCI sets out a clear plan to harness the power of sport positively, to inspire a new generation of people to live the Olympic values of friendship, excellence and respect.

A link to the full strategy can be found here