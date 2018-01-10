Search
OCI visit Tokyo for Olympic Games preparations

January 10, 2018

A recce is underway of Tokyo 2020 facilities.

A delegation is in Tokyo to meet with the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee and have an NOC venue tour.

They are also checking out other pre-training facilities in cities close to Tokyo.

 

 

The delegation are as follows:-

Martin Burke – OCI

Linda O Reilly – OCI

Liam Harbison – Irish Institute of Sport

Niamh O’Sullivan – Sport Ireland

Craig Fulton – Hockey Ireland

 

The importance of these type visits are paramount in preparations for the Olympic Games in 2020.

 

 

