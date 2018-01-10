OCI visit Tokyo for Olympic Games preparations

A recce is underway of Tokyo 2020 facilities.
A delegation is in Tokyo to meet with the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee and have an NOC venue tour.
They are also checking out other pre-training facilities in cities close to Tokyo.
The delegation are as follows:-
Martin Burke – OCI
Linda O Reilly – OCI
Liam Harbison – Irish Institute of Sport
Niamh O’Sullivan – Sport Ireland
Craig Fulton – Hockey Ireland
The importance of these type visits are paramount in preparations for the Olympic Games in 2020.