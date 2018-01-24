Search
First IJF Grand Prix Gold medal for men’s Irish Judo – Fletcher Flies…

January 24, 2018

The Irish Judo Association and its members send congratulations to Ben Fletcher on winning Gold at the IJF Grand Prix in Tunis on Sunday 22nd January 2018. This is a first gold medal for men’s Irish Judo at IJF Grand Prix level, his achievement has been noted in the international judo world – a superb performance and a superb result!

Ben Fletcher IRL Gold IJF Grand Prix Tunis 2018

Ben Fletcher IRL IJF Grand Prix Tunis 2018

