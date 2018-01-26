Search
Ronnie Delany receives the inaugural “Hall of Fame” award

January 26, 2018

Ronnie Delany received the inaugural “Hall of Fame” award from Sarah Keane – President of the OCI at the EGM last night .

A speech was made by Sarah Keane on the achievements of Ronnie from his gold medal at the Melbourne Olympics in 1956 to his role as President of the Olympians Association of Ireland and his outstanding contribution as Ambassador for Irish Sport.

There was a Q&A with Ronnie, the OCI Executive Board and the Member Federations present. Ronnie gave a very moving inspirational overview of his career in sport and business and emphasised the importance of positivity.  

