Seamus O Connor, Bubba Newby and Pat McMillan take to the course

February 5, 2018

Seamus O Connor, Bubba Newby and Pat McMillan take to the course to loosen out before their official training sessions start in PyeongChang.

Pat McMillan

Pat McMillan

Seamus O Connor, Pat McMillan and Bubba Newby

