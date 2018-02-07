Irish Ambassador in Korea came to cheer on Team Ireland today at the official Welcome and Flag raising ceremony in the athlete Olympic Village. Our athletes took part in the traditional dance with the local dance group.
Welcome and Flag raising ceremony – PyeongChang
February 7, 2018
