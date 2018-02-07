Search
Welcome and Flag raising ceremony – PyeongChang

February 7, 2018

Irish Ambassador in Korea came to cheer on Team Ireland today at the official Welcome and Flag raising ceremony in the athlete Olympic Village.  Our athletes took part in the traditional dance with the local dance group.

Team Ireland with Irish Ambassador in Korea Julian Clare and David Murphy

