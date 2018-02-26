Ben Fletcher’s excellent performance at Dusseldorf Grand Slam 2018

IJF Grand Slam Dusseldorf 25.02.2018

As the IJF Day 3 report on Dusseldorf noted, Ben Fletcher is in the form of his life!

“Paris Grand Slam bronze medallist Varlam LIPARTELIANI (GEO) took control of the -100kg category just 12 months after stepping up from -100kg with five ippons from his five contests. LIPARTELIANI, 29, clinched his first Grand Slam title since the jump as he defeated Tunis Grand Prix winner and world number 14 Ben FLETCHER (IRL) in the final. LIPARTELIANI now boasts 11 Grand Slam medals while FLETCHER is in the form of his life and would have been thrilled to scoop his country’s first ever honour at this level.”

A silver at the IJF Grand Slam in Dusseldorf was no mean feat, although Ben had noted a Gold was the intended target, he was pleased with his performance to secure Silver against the world number 1 Georgian Liparteliani. This is the first IJF Grand Slam medal for Ireland. Well done Ben, Irish Judo is very proud of you.

Photo courtesy of Fighting Films, sponsor of Benjamin Fletcher.

Source: https://irishjudoassociation.ie/fletcher-flies-again/