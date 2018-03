The European Olympic Commiittee’s (EOC) Athletes Commission held its 1st meeting since their election on Monte Carlo in October.

The meeting took place in Tallinn/Estonia and OCI athletes commission member David Harte was present in his role as Secretary of the EOC Athletes Commission.

The meeting was hosted by former EOC EU Commission Chair Juri Tamm as well as Gerd Kanter who welcomed all members to Tallinn.