“Feel the Future” in Buenos Aires 2018

BUENOS AIRES 2018 HAS A SLOGAN! THE ORGANISING COMMITTEE FOR THE BUENOS AIRES 2018 YOUTH OLYMPIC GAMES ANNOUNCED IT TODAY: “FEEL THE FUTURE”.

The slogan, together with its manifesto, highlights the hope that the 3,998 athletes competing in the first Games with strict gender equality will become examples of passion, coexistence and unity in diversity, as well as a source of inspiration to create a better world through sport.

“The young athletes competing at Buenos Aires 2018 will be ambassadors of the Olympic values of respect, friendship and excellence. It will be a source of inspiration for youth around the world”, said Gerardo Werthein, President of the Buenos Aires 2018 Organising Committee.

“Their efforts and their example will also show what the Olympic Movement is all about,” he added.

Gender equality at Buenos Aires 2018 will also be demonstrated in the dozens of mixed competitions that will take place during the Games. What’s more, the 1,999 female athletes and the 1,999 male athletes will compete in various events that combine competitors from different countries on the same team in a show of multiculturalism.

The same concepts run throughout the hundreds of cultural activities that will be carried out in the four Olympic parks.

The slogan’s manifesto for Buenos Aires 2018 is the following:

Feel the future.

The energy of youth to create a better world.

With sport as its channel.

Friendship, respect, and excellence as the common language.

The South celebrates diversity.

Gender equality and equal opportunities.

Bridges instead of barriers.

Passion that inspires.

The transformative power of youth.

Buenos Aires 2018.

FEEL THE FUTURE.