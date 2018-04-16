12 Medals at the Commonwealth Games for Northern Ireland

The Commonwealth Games closing ceremony took place at the weekend with Northern Ireland taking home 12 medals (1 gold, 7 silver and 4 bronze) finishing an impressive 20th on the medal table.
Gymnastics – 1 Gold
Rhys McClenaghan
Boxing 8 Medals:-
Brendan Irvine Silver
Kurt Walker Silver
Aidan Walsh Silver
Kristina O’Hara Silver
Carly McNaul – Silver
Michaela Walsh Silver
James McGivern Bronze
Steven Donnelly Bronze
Shooting 2 medals:-
Kirsty Barr Silver
Garreth McAuley Bronze
Athletics 1 Bronze:-
Leon Reid Bronze
Congratulations to all the other athletes who took part in these Games