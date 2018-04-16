Search
12 Medals at the Commonwealth Games for Northern Ireland

April 16, 2018

The Commonwealth Games closing ceremony took place at the weekend with Northern Ireland taking home 12 medals (1 gold, 7 silver and 4 bronze) finishing an impressive 20th on the medal table.

Gymnastics – 1 Gold 

Rhys McClenaghan

Boxing 8 Medals:-

Brendan Irvine       Silver

Kurt Walker            Silver

Aidan Walsh           Silver

Kristina O’Hara     Silver

Carly McNaul –      Silver

Michaela Walsh     Silver

James McGivern   Bronze

Steven Donnelly    Bronze

Shooting 2 medals:-

Kirsty Barr              Silver

Garreth McAuley   Bronze

Athletics 1 Bronze:-

Leon Reid                Bronze

Congratulations to all the other athletes who took part in these Games

