12 Medals at the Commonwealth Games for Northern Ireland

The Commonwealth Games closing ceremony took place at the weekend with Northern Ireland taking home 12 medals (1 gold, 7 silver and 4 bronze) finishing an impressive 20th on the medal table.

Gymnastics – 1 Gold

Rhys McClenaghan

Boxing 8 Medals:-

Brendan Irvine Silver

Kurt Walker Silver

Aidan Walsh Silver

Kristina O’Hara Silver

Carly McNaul – Silver

Michaela Walsh Silver

James McGivern Bronze

Steven Donnelly Bronze

Shooting 2 medals:-

Kirsty Barr Silver

Garreth McAuley Bronze

Athletics 1 Bronze:-

Leon Reid Bronze

Congratulations to all the other athletes who took part in these Games