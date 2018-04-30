RIP Dr Joseph Cummiskey

Dr Joseph Cummiskey who was Olympic Council of Ireland’s (OCI) chief medical officer for 11 years has passed away. On behalf of the OCI we extend our sincere condolences to his family.

Dr Cummiskey worked at many Olympic Games over the years, and was later appointed to the International Olympic Committee’s Medical Commission, where he worked in the area of sports medicine and physiology from his Blackrock Clinic and worked closely over the years with WADA.

The funeral arrangements are as follows: –

CUMMISKEY, Dr Joseph (Donnybrook, Dublin) – 28th April, peacefully at Blackrock Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving children Joseph, Elizabeth, Siobhán and Andrew and their mother Helen, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, relatives, friends and colleagues.

Reposing at Massey Bros. Funeral Home, 5 Newtown Park, just off Newtown Park Avenue, Blackrock, on Monday, 30 April, between 5pm and 7pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, 1 May, at 10am at the Church of the Assumption, Booterstown, followed by cremation (private) at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross.