Swim Ireland will be in action at ISF Gymnasiade 2018 – Morocco

Tune into our live feed of Swim Ireland in action at the World Summer Games in Morocco
Swim Ireland’s team of 8 are in Casablanca, Morocca and are preparing for the 2018 Gymnasiade! The team of 5 girls and 3 boys will compete across three days of competition from May 5th – 7th. In total 58 countries and 3000 participants will compete across 18 sports at the Championships.
The Irish squad, led by coaches Mark Craig, Sinead Donagher and Team Manager Mary Dunne includes recently crowned National Champions Mona McSharry, Cadan McCarthy, Jack McMillan, Maria Godden and Ellen Walshe while Niamh Coyne, Rebecca Reid and Sean Scannell were all medallists at the April Championships.
All eight swimmers will be in action on the opening day of the Games with National Centre Dublin and Kilkenny swimmer Sean Scannell getting Ireland underway in the 50m Backstroke. Also in action, Rebecca Reid (50Back), Maria Godden and Jack McMillan in the 100m Freestyle and a Girls 400m Freestyle Relay.
McMillan and Cadan McCarthy compete in the Finals session in the 400m Freestyle and Niamh Coyne in the 200m Breaststroke, both will be heat declared winner events.
There is no time difference between Ireland and Morocco, heats will start at 9am and finals at 5pm.
Day 1 – Saturday May 5th
Heats 9am
Boys 50m Backstroke Sean Scannell
Girls 50m Backstroke Rebecca Reid
Girls 100m Freestyle Maria Godden
Boys 100m Freestyle Jack McMillan
Girls 400m Freestyle Relay (HDW) Ireland
Finals 5pm
Boys 400m Freestyle (HDW) Jack McMillan, Cadan McCarthy
Girls 200m Breaststroke (HDW) Niamh Coyne
|2018 ISF World Schools Games Gymnasiade (Casablanca, Morocco) Selections
|Athlete Name
|Home Programme
|Home Coach
|Niamh Coyne
|National Centre (Dublin)
|Ben Higson & Steven Beckerleg
|Maria Godden
|Kilkenny
|Mikey McCarthy
|Cadan McCarthy
|National Centre (Limerick)
|Emmet Crowley
|Jack McMillan
|Bangor
|Paul Dennis
|Mona McSharry
|Marlins (Ballyshannon)
|Grace Meade & Sinead Donagher
|Rebecca Reid
|Ards (Newtownards)
|Davy Johnston
|Sean Scannell
|National Centre (Dublin)
|Ben Higson & Steven Beckerleg
|Ellen Walshe
|Templeogue
|Brian Sweeney
https://www.olympicchannel.com/en/tv/livestream-2/