Swim Ireland will be in action at ISF Gymnasiade 2018 – Morocco

Tune into our live feed of Swim Ireland in action at the World Summer Games in Morocco

Swim Ireland’s team of 8 are in Casablanca, Morocca and are preparing for the 2018 Gymnasiade! The team of 5 girls and 3 boys will compete across three days of competition from May 5th – 7th. In total 58 countries and 3000 participants will compete across 18 sports at the Championships.

The Irish squad, led by coaches Mark Craig, Sinead Donagher and Team Manager Mary Dunne includes recently crowned National Champions Mona McSharry, Cadan McCarthy, Jack McMillan, Maria Godden and Ellen Walshe while Niamh Coyne, Rebecca Reid and Sean Scannell were all medallists at the April Championships.

All eight swimmers will be in action on the opening day of the Games with National Centre Dublin and Kilkenny swimmer Sean Scannell getting Ireland underway in the 50m Backstroke. Also in action, Rebecca Reid (50Back), Maria Godden and Jack McMillan in the 100m Freestyle and a Girls 400m Freestyle Relay.

McMillan and Cadan McCarthy compete in the Finals session in the 400m Freestyle and Niamh Coyne in the 200m Breaststroke, both will be heat declared winner events.

There is no time difference between Ireland and Morocco, heats will start at 9am and finals at 5pm.

Day 1 – Saturday May 5th

Heats 9am

Boys 50m Backstroke Sean Scannell

Girls 50m Backstroke Rebecca Reid

Girls 100m Freestyle Maria Godden

Boys 100m Freestyle Jack McMillan

Girls 400m Freestyle Relay (HDW) Ireland

Finals 5pm

Boys 400m Freestyle (HDW) Jack McMillan, Cadan McCarthy

Girls 200m Breaststroke (HDW) Niamh Coyne

2018 ISF World Schools Games Gymnasiade (Casablanca, Morocco) Selections Athlete Name Home Programme Home Coach Niamh Coyne National Centre (Dublin) Ben Higson & Steven Beckerleg Maria Godden Kilkenny Mikey McCarthy Cadan McCarthy National Centre (Limerick) Emmet Crowley Jack McMillan Bangor Paul Dennis Mona McSharry Marlins (Ballyshannon) Grace Meade & Sinead Donagher Rebecca Reid Ards (Newtownards) Davy Johnston Sean Scannell National Centre (Dublin) Ben Higson & Steven Beckerleg Ellen Walshe Templeogue Brian Sweeney

https://www.olympicchannel.com/en/tv/livestream-2/