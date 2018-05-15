We’re recruiting – Athletes’ Commission

The Olympic Council of Ireland (OCI) wishes to recruit a suitable candidate to the newly established role of Athletes Commission Support and PR Officer. This exciting opportunity will see the successful candidate working closely with the CEO and Chair of the Athletes’ Commission to drive and implement the OCI Athlete’s Commission strategy, within the framework of the OCI 2018 – 2024 Strategic Plan.

Role Requirements

You will report directly to the CEO and will work closely with the Chair and representatives of the Athletes’ Commission to deliver on the programmes set out in the Athletes’ Commission strategy.

You will have an active interest in working with high performance athletes and in promoting the work that they do to represent Team Ireland and compete at the highest levels.

You will have a passion for sport and a strong and contemporary understanding of marketing and promotion through public relations and social media.

You will be a proven self-starter, possess excellent communication skills, both written and verbal, with a strong ability to build and maintain relationships.

You will be IT literate and have the ability to work flexible hours and to travel when and where required.

Key Responsibilities:

Assist the CEO in delivering on the programmes set out in the Athletes’ Commission strategic plan.

Provide administrative support for Athletes’ Commission activities and events.

Develop and maintain an athlete contact database and build relationships with current, former and aspiring Olympic athletes to share their Olympic journey and promote their achievements.

Implement digital promotional activities across all major social media platforms and website.

Implement marketing initiatives e.g. digital marketing campaigns, signed memorabilia / meet and greet promotions, awareness campaigns etc. involving athletes.

Develop an Olympic Athletes newsletter for the Athletes’ Commission.

Provide support for former and current Olympic athletes to participate in public and community-based initiatives within the framework of the Athletes’ Commission strategy.

Provide a point of contact for athlete feedback and support in relation to Athlete’s Commission programmes and activities.

Run and manage athlete surveys on behalf of the Olympic Council of Ireland and the Athletes’ Commission that pertain to the support and welfare of athletes.

Assist in the organisation and delivery of Olympic events relevant to the organisation.

THE PERSON:

The successful candidate will have the following:

Experience

Relevant 3 rd level qualification.

level qualification. Good understanding of marketing / communications and event promotion

Experience of digital marketing

Practical experience of providing administrative support

Demonstrated experience in project management and delivery of strategy and key performance indicators

Abilities, Skills and Knowledge

Energetic personality with a track record of achieving results

Excellent administrative and organisational skills with the ability to manage and meet deadlines

A practical understanding of the high performance sport landscape and needs of elite and sub-elite athletes

Strong interpersonal skills with ability to establish purposeful and productive relationships both internally and externally at all levels (professionalism and sensitivity required)

Resourceful with an ability to work both independently as part of a broader team

Full clean driving licence

Based: Olympic Council of Ireland. Olympic House, Howth. Co Dublin

Direct Reporting Line To: Chief Executive Officer

Key Relationships: Athletes Commission, OCI Office staff, Sports Institute Ireland and National Governing Bodies

Commencement Date: ASAP

Salary: Up to €40,000 dependent on relevant experience & qualifications

Duration: Fixed Term – 3-year contract

If you believe that your experience, skills and ambition meet the requirements of this role, please forward an application to careers@olympicsport.ie as per the below requirements:

Cover letter outlining your background and why you want this position

Application addressing the key responsibilities of the role

CV including the names and contact details of 3 Referees

Closing date for receipt of applications is 5.00pm on Wednesday 30 May 2018.

Please note that candidates that are shortlisted for interview will be expected to be available between 5 – 8 June, with an exact date for interviews to be confirmed with successful candidates.