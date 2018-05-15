We’re recruiting – Athletes’ Support

The Olympic Council of Ireland today (May 15, 2018) announced that it will recruit an Athletes’ Commission Support and PR Officer.

This first-time appointment will report to the OCI’s new CEO, Peter Sherrard, and will work closely with the Chair and representatives of the Athletes’ Commission to deliver on their strategic objectives.

Besides establishing the new Athletes’ Commission for the 2020 Olympic Cycle, OCI President Sarah Keane and the Executive Committee are committed to ensuring that Olympic athletes are empowered to participate in decision making structures of the OCI. This new appointment is an important building block in supporting that work.

The OCI Athletes’ Commission, which is made up of former Olympians, has already published a strategy encompassing Athlete Welfare, Games Operations and Communications. The successful candidate will work to deliver on the programmes set out in its strategy. Candidates will also have an active interest in working with elite athletes and in promoting the work that they do to represent Team Ireland at the highest levels.

OCI Athletes’ Commission

Shane O’Connor (Snow Sports) CHAIRMAN

(Snow Sports) CHAIRMAN Gavin Noble (Triathlon) VICE-CHAIRMAN

(Triathlon) VICE-CHAIRMAN David Gillick (Athletics)

(Athletics) David Harte (Hockey)

(Hockey) Derval O’Rourke (Athletics)

(Athletics) Judy Reynolds (Equestrian)

(Equestrian) James Nolan (Athletics)

(Athletics) Kenneth Egan (Boxing)

(Boxing) Melanie Nocher (Swimming)

Welcoming the development, OCI Athletes’ Commission Chairman, Shane O’Connor said,

“This is a really exciting opportunity for all of us at the Athletes’ Commission and further proof that the Executive Committee of the Olympic Council of Ireland is determined to deliver on its commitment to place athletes first. With the recent appointment of Peter Sherrard as CEO, followed by this new Athletes’ Commission Support and PR Officer position, we are now better equipped than ever before to deliver on our objectives.”

Sarah Keane, OCI President added, “This is an exciting opportunity for the right candidate. The OCI’s Board feels very strongly about supporting our Athletes’ Commission to deliver on their objectives. We want to ensure their voice is heard and enable them to make the difference we believe they can.”

Additional Information:

To apply: http://olympics.ie/news/17018-vacancy-athletes-commission-support-and-pr-officer.html

What is the Athletes Commission?

The Olympic Council of Ireland Athletes Commission represents the athletes of the member National Federations of the Olympic Council of Ireland.

Role of the Commission

To ensure that the athlete’s point of view is taken into account in OCI decision making

The OCI Athletes Commission is a consultative body of the OCI and acts as a voice for the Irish athletes.

To ensure strong channels of communication are in place for athlete specific issues at the appropriate level.

To respect the rights of athletes within the Olympic Movement and to draw up recommendations to that effect.

To put forward nominations for representatives to sit on other OCI commissions and working groups when requested

Upon election to prepare strategic goals for approval by the Executive Committee for the next Olympic Cycle.

To prepare an annual plan each year to be submitted to Executive Committee for approval.