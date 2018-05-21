Sarah Keane Chair of Gender Equality Commission at EOC

At the recent European Olympic Committee’s (EOC) Seminar held in Belgrade the new Commissions were announced.

Our President, Sarah Keane was appointed as Chair of the EOC Gender Equality in Sport Commission.

OCI Executive Board Member, Lochlann Walsh was appointed to the Olympic Academy Working Group of the EOC.

The following Commissions are now in place (to include the Chair of each Commission)

Gender Equality in Sport – Chair Ms Sarah KEANE (IRL)

Olympic Games – Chair Mr Yury YURIEV (RUS)

Marketing & Communication – Chair Mr Mihai Claudiu COVALIU (ROU)

EYOF-European Youth Olympic Festival – Chair Mr Jose Manuel ARAUJO (POR)

European Union – Chair Mr Juri TAMM (EST)

Environment & Sport for All – Chair Mr Gilad LUSTIG (ISR)

Olympic Culture & Legacy – Chair Ms Susanna RAHKAMO (FIN)

Medical & Anti-doping – Chair Dr Klaus STEINBACH (GER)

In addition, a Working Group named Olympic Academies has been set up, chaired by Ms Gudrun Doll-Tepper (GER).

The Athletes Commission, chaired by Mr Gerd Kanter, was elected last October in Monte Carlo and its Members will serve as Athletes representatives in each of the new Commissions. OCI Athletes Commission Member, David Harte was also elected in October as Secretary for the EOC Athletes Commission.

The Commissions confirmed the subjects of interest EOC will focus on for the next 4 years.

The Juridical Affairs Commission is currently in the process of being completed and will be soon announced.

The Commissions, are composed of Members who have the technical knowledge and to deal with specific issues, who are advisory bodies to the EOC Executive Committee and will be in force for the period 2018-2021.