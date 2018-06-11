Norman Green RIP

GREEN, Norman (Raheny) in his 95th year passed away peacefully on 9th June 2018 surrounded by his children, in the care of the Hermitage Medical Centre. Husband of the late Eileen, sadly missed by his children David, Peter, Robert and Caroline, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Formerly of Lisneys and Spain Courtney Doyle, The Irish Amateur Swimming Association, The Olympic Council of Ireland and The Sports Council. Reposing in Jennings Funeral Home, Springdale Road, Raheny, on (Monday) from 4pm to 7pm. Removal on (Tuesday) morning to the Church of St. Mary, Howth, arriving at 11.o’c. for funeral Service followed by cremation to Dardistown Crematorium.