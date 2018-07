The first meeting of the Gender Equality in Sport Commission will take place in Rome, Italy 10th & 11th July at the Committee of National Italia (CONI) Olympic Preparation Centre.

Sarah Keane, Chair of the Commission will meet with the other members of the Commission and will be accompanied by our CEO – Peter Sherrard.

A discussion on the objectives of the Commission (2018 – 2021) will take place and a handover from the previous Chair – Daina Gudzineviciute (LTU) (2014-2017) will be made.