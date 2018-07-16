Search
EOC ANOC EYOF Erzurum 2017 EYOF Gyor 2017 Buenos Aires 2018

Former EYOF Athletes bring home the silver!

July 16, 2018

Congratulations to the Irish athletes who won Silver medals at the recent IAAF World U20 Athletics Championships in Tampere, Finland. The Irish women’s 4x100m relay team who set a new national U20 record of 43.90 seconds was comprised of former European Youth Olympic Festival athletes; Molly Scott, Gina Akpe-Moses, Ciara Neville and Patience Jumbo-Gula.  The team had looked good for a gold medal at the 2015 EYOF in Tbilisi, Georgia only to be denied by a very unfortunate injury mid-race. It is great to see their continued hard work and practice has paid off handsomely.

 

Also bringing home the silverware is another veteran of Tbilisi ’15, Sommer Lecky. The Finn Valley athlete also set a new national U20 record (190cm) in the Women’s High Jump.

 

Well done to the girls and we look forward to following their sporting careers well into the future.

 

Related articles
HomeSports • AthleticsRSS
Newbridge Silverware Logo (3)_to use on website_s PG Samsung   Visa Panasonic LeadershipTrust Omega GE   Coca Cola Atos DOW_logo for website Irish Sports Council  
© 2018 The Olympic Council of Ireland Ltd. Registered in Dublin No. 82262. Registered Office, Olympic House, Harbour Road, Howth, Co. Dublin. D13 XK75, Ireland
Social Media Policy