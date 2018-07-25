Olympic Council of Ireland welcomes the Government’s National Policy for Sport

The Olympic Council of Ireland today (25 July) welcomed the publication of the Government’s National Policy for Sport 2018-27.

There are a number of important initiatives proposed within this wide-ranging document, all of which are underpinned by the commitment to double Government funding for sport from €111m to €220m annually and to treble funding for High Performance athletes from €11m to €30m annually.

Our elite athletes who inspire and represent the Nation on a global stage deserve our support, and this policy is a strong step in the right direction to helping them fulfil their true potential.

Welcoming the policy document Sarah Keane, OCI President said,

“This is a very welcome development, one that we hope will send out a clear message about the importance of Sport in Ireland and the men and women who represent our country on a global stage. We very much welcome that this Government recognises the value of Irish Olympic sport and the role it plays here and abroad as our talented athletes compete at the highest international levels. We are proud to play our part and to make a difference as part of the Government’s initiative “Global Ireland 2025” announced earlier this year.

Speaking today Peter Sherrard, OCI CEO said,

“The increase in funding for High Performance Sport proposed in this document is much needed to support our Olympic athletes and will make a real difference to the men and women who represent our country. We have seen what competitor nations like New Zealand, Denmark or the Netherlands have achieved with superior levels of high-performance funding. Although this proposed level of increased funding is still behind those countries, it is a very positive and welcome step in the right direction to support our athletes in reaching their full potential.”

