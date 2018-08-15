Olympians can register for OLY

Join thousands of other Olympians who have already signed up for OLY.

World Olympians Association (WOA) presented the landmark initiative to the and presented the first OLY certificate to International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach – the first Olympian to officially receive the initials – WOA President Joël Bouzou invited all Olympians around the world to sign-up to use “OLY” after their names in a similar fashion to other post-nominal designations like PhD.

Serving as a symbolic recognition of an Olympian’s status in society, the OLY lettering will help to promote an Olympian’s social, charitable, and community-based work, acting as a unifying reminder of their achievements and of their responsibility to embody the values of Olympism in every day life.

The initiative, launched by WOA and supported by the IOC Athletes’ Commission, will allow Olympians to use the OLY lettering on any official documentation. All applicants will receive a WOA certificate honouring their achievements. The OLY lettering offers Olympians:

A professional tool, showing off the highly transferable skills of being an Olympian and competing at the highest level

A symbol of their dedication, concentration and commitment to sport and success

A link to the global network of Olympians

One of our very own Irish Olympian (Gold medalist Melbourne 1956) – Ronnie Delany, and President of the Irish Olympians Association welcomes the initiative and said: “Once and Olympian, always an Olympian, Olympians have achieved something unique, and become role models and ambassadors within the Olympic Movement.

OLY gives you 24/7 public recognition of your years of hard work, dedication and promotion of the Olympic values.

OLY is just like PhD, MD and other post nominals and can be used on business cards, cvs, social media, in fact anywhere you use your name.

Please follow the link https://olympians.org/olympians/oly/

complete some details of which Games you participated in and you will be sent a Certificate from the International Olympic Committee to confirm your OLY status.