Irish Dressage rider Judy Reynolds makes impressive start on Day 1 of FEI World Equestrian Games – Eventing competition gets underway today

Ireland’s Judy Reynolds lies in 12th place overall out of 38 competitors, following the opening Dressage competition at the 2018 FEI World Equestrian Games, which got underway yesterday (Wednesday) at in Tryon in North Carolina USA.

Riding the Joe and Kathleen Reynolds-owned Vancouver K, Judy produced a score of 71.957% on a day when just five percentage points separated the top 12 combinations. The remaining 39 competitors will perform their Dressage tests today, after which the top 30 will qualify for Friday’s Grand Prix Special.

Irish Reining athlete, Bernard O’Sullivan, who was making his World Equestrian Games debut, scored 203.5 to finish in 59th place overall. O’Sullivan, who is originally from Ballyknockan, Co Wicklow and now based in Australia, was riding This Guns For Nic, owned by Skye Mitz from Byran, Texas.

The Endurance competition at the World Equestrian Games had to be cancelled before the finish, due to a potentially dangerously high combination of heat and humidity, and the conditions out on the Endurance course following heavy rain in the afternoon. The decision to cancel was made by the President of the Ground Jury, Technical Delegate and President of the Veterinary Commission, and the Organising Committee.

The Irish Eventing team get their campaign underway today in Tryon led by team manager Sally Corscadden, after all five Irish combinations made it safely through the first horse inspection. The Irish team includes Cathal Daniels (Rioghan Rua (ISH), Sarah Ennis (Horseware Stellor Rebound (ISH), Padraig McCarthy (Mr Chunky) Sam Watson (Horseware Ardagh Highlight (ISH) and Patricia Ryan with Dunrath Eclipse (ISH) (reserve). The Dressage phase of the Eventing competition takes place today and tomorrow, followed by Cross Country on Saturday before the team and individual medals are decided after Sunday’s final Show Jumping phase.