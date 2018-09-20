We’re recruiting – Chef de Mission Tokyo 2020 & European Games 2019

Chef de Mission

Tokyo 2020 and European Games 2019

January 2019 – August 2020

The Olympic Federation of Ireland wishes to recruit a suitable candidate as Chef de Mission for Team Ireland at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and the European Games in Minsk 2019.

The Chef de Mission (CDM) role is critical to Team Ireland’s participation and performance in Summer Olympic and European Games events.

This senior, high profile role to co-ordinate Team Ireland’s participation at the Olympic Games was previously recruited internally or on voluntary basis. However, given the significant workload, project management skills, attention to detail, travel, and time-contribution required, the Olympic Federation of Ireland now intends to make it a stand-alone professional role, and will for the first time offer a financial contribution commensurate to experience in recognition of the demands.

This exciting opportunity will see the successful candidate driving and shaping Team Ireland’s participation at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo and at the European Games in Minsk 2019. The successful candidate will report to the Olympic Federation of Ireland’s CEO, Peter Sherrard, and will work closely with the NGBs, Sport Ireland and the Sport Ireland Institute.

The Role

To provide leadership, management and a high duty of care to Team Ireland athletes and staff at the Summer Olympic Games or European Games in order to deliver a cohesive and well organised level of service and support to enhance optimal performance.

Key responsibilities

Leads and represents the Olympic Federation of Ireland and Team Ireland members in all requirements and activities leading up to and at the Summer Olympics and European Games;

Sits on Tokyo 2020 and European Games Working Groups in addressing operational and logistical planning requirements for both pre and in-games, reporting to the Olympic Federation of Ireland Chief Executive Officer, staff and other key partners;

In conjunction with the CEO and any other relevant key stakeholders, contributes to budget planning and decisions pertaining to investment and funding allocations for the conduct of all Olympic training, preparation events and value-add activities i.e. Holding Camp, team building activities;

Ensures that athlete and staff information is entered into the Advance Data Capture Survey and ensures that all pre-accreditation requirements are fulfilled;

Facilitates and contributes to the development of a Games orientation programme for all Team members prior to the Games i.e. Staff, Team Leaders, Coaches, SS/SM providers and Athletes;

Liaises with various stakeholders, on behalf of the Team, namely funding and service partners, National Governing Bodies (NGB), athletes, coaches, managers, support team members, Games Organising Committee, Sport Ireland, Sport Ireland Institute; other multi-sport organisations, the Iris Embassy or Consulate office, and other Chefs de Mission from NOCs;

Is accountable for providing on-going relevant and timely information to all Team Ireland members and staff prior to and during the Games e.g. qualification and competition information, accreditation requirements, travel arrangements etc;

Ensures that there is a high standard of preventative care and on-going education in the fields of anti-doping and integrity and reinforces the anti-doping and anti-betting messages.

Ensures adherence of team and team members to Olympic Federation of Ireland and IOC regulations / programmes as per Olympic Federation of Ireland athlete agreements and IOC regulations.

Represents Team Ireland at CDM meetings before and during the Games and addresses team concerns and / or issues that arise with the host Organising Committee and / or appropriate personnel;

Prepares, in conjunction with Olympic Federation of Ireland staff, progress reports and a final report for presentation to the Olympic Federation of Ireland Executive Committee, Athletes’ Commission and other key partners as required;

Contributes to the formulation of appropriate Games debriefing and review mechanisms to capture feedback and relevant information from all Team Ireland members in respect of planning and the Games experience;

Liaises with the Athletes’ Commission in determining review mechanisms that compliment rather than duplicate their processes for gathering athlete feedback on Games experience;

Performs other duties as required and assigned by the CEO throughout the duration of the organisation and participation of Team Ireland at the Games and of the Team.

Experience

Significant leadership, interpersonal skills and business management skills are required.

Olympic experience and/or strong understanding of the Olympic movement and Games experience and the role and operations of the Olympic Federation of Ireland are desirable.

Minimum of 5 years of experience in a key leadership and/or management role, ideally in Sport or an associated organisation or business

Project management experience with a track record of delivering on strategic and operational targets, to deadlines and on budget

Demonstrated ability to work with partners and key stakeholders in an integrated way that supports both the collective and individual performance

Experience of major sports competition events, preferably of a multi-sport nature

Outstanding people manager and mobiliser

Target oriented and process driven

Accountable to – the CEO

Key Relationships – Team Ireland athletes, Team Ireland support staff, Team Leaders, OIympic Federation of Ireland President and Executive Board, Athletes’ Commission and staff, Sport Institute Ireland, Sport Ireland, Sport Northern Ireland, National Federations, host Organising Committees, sport specific staff and NGBs

Commencement Date: January 2019 to August 2020

If you believe that your experience, skills and ambition meet the requirements of this role, please forward an application to careers@olympicsport.ie as per the below requirements:

Cover letter outlining your background and why you want this position

Application addressing how you would meet the key responsibilities and requirements of the role

CV including summary of qualifications and relevant experience pertaining to the role.

Closing date for receipt of applications is 5.00pm on Friday October 19, 2018.