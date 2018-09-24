Search
Irish Figure Skaters Conor Stakelum and Sam McAllister 11th and 17th at Autumn Classic

September 24, 2018

Conor Stakelum (25 – Dublin) and Sam McAllister (19 – Ballymoney, County Antrim) competed in the Autumn Classic International in Oakville, Canada where they finished 11th and 17th respectively.

 

In the short programme, Stakelum included a triple loop, a triple toe loop-triple toe loop combination in his routine to “Clair de lune” by Claude Debussy. He also had all three of his spins graded Level 4 and he earned 54.71, a new International Skating Union (ISU) personal best, to position himself in 10th midway through the event.

 

McAllister skated his short to “Take Five” by the Dave Brubeck Quartet. He attempted a triple Lutz-double toe loop combination, a triple flip and a double Axel in his programme. Two of his spins received Level 4 from the technical panel. His score of 47.89 was also a new ISU PB and it put him in 13th going into the free skating.

 

Stakelum began his free to “The Show Must Go On” with a triple Salchow-double toe loop combination and he attempted a triple flip, a triple toe loop-double toe loop combination and a solo triple toe loop among other jumps during the course of his skate. He posted a free score of 99.19 to give himself a total of 153.90 and two more new ISU PBs to end the event in 11th place.

 

“I am happy to have opened the season with a solid short programme,” Stakelum said. “There were some challenges in the free and I am looking forward to improving on that at my next competition.”

 

McAllister performed his free to “The Young Lady and the Hooligan” and attempted a triple Lutz on its own and in sequence, as well as a triple flip and a double Axel. He received a Level 3 and positive grade of execution for his flying sit spin. He scored 78.42 for his free which gave him a total of 126.31. The latter mark was a new ISU PB and meant he finished 17th overall.

 

“This is my first full season as a senior and I have learned a lot from competing here in Canada,” McAllister said. “I am sure the experience I have gained will stand to me as I grow as a skater.”

