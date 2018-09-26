FBD Insurance plc announce their sponsorship of Team Ireland

Press Release

THE OLYMPIC FEDERATION OF IRELAND & FBD INSURANCE ANNOUNCE

SPONSORSHIP OF TEAM IRELAND THROUGH TO 2020

Images released by Inpho FOC

Dublin, September 26th, 2018:

FBD Insurance plc today announced their sponsorship of Team Ireland in their qualification journey and participation in the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. World Champion and Olympic medal rowers Gary and Paul O’Donovan along with Hockey’s Chloe Watkins, Equestrian’s Sarah Ennis and Badminton’s Nhat Nguyen were on hand today to announce FBD Insurance’s exciting new sponsorship.

FBD Insurance’s sponsorship of Team Ireland begins immediately and will run throughout the current Olympiad until the end of the 2020 Olympic Games. The sponsorship arrangement will encompass all of the Olympic Federation of Ireland’s activity, both in Ireland and internationally. This is an exciting partnership for both FBD Insurance and the Olympic Federation of Ireland. This major sponsorship shows FBD Insurance’s commitment to local communities from which Olympic heroes emerge. FBD has a nationwide network of 34 local sales offices and a major sales centre in Mullingar.

Speaking at the announcement, FBD Insurance’s Chief Executive Fiona Muldoon said “FBD Insurance is Ireland’s true local Irish insurer and we have been protecting Irish families, businesses and farms for 50 years. Local communities are the foundations of all the support that help our Irish athletes reach the world stage. At FBD, we have a unique connection to our local communities through our nationwide presence. FBD Insurance is delighted to partner with Team Ireland on what we know will be an exciting journey for Ireland’s talented athletes, their coaches, their families and communities as they progress to the biggest sporting stage of all in 2020, the Tokyo Olympic Games.”

Chief Executive of the Olympic Federation of Ireland, Peter Sherrard said “We are delighted to partner with FBD Insurance on what is shaping up to be a very exciting journey as our member federations and talented and dedicated athletes continue to train and compete in preparation for the Tokyo Olympic Summer Games. FBD Insurance’s support will allow us to work more closely with the athletes, their coaches and member federations to lay the platform for them to excel on the world stage. The sponsorship is also a very welcome recognition of the unique ability of Ireland’s potential, existing and future Olympians to engage and inspire the Irish people. We look forward to working with FBD Insurance to showcase these incredible athletes and their commitment and dedication to competing for Ireland on the world stage.”

Olympic Silver Medallist & World Champion, Gary O’Donovan said, “Paul and I have been Brand Ambassadors for FBD Insurance since 2016. We are delighted that they are now partnering with ourselves and the wider Team Ireland. It is great to see Irish companies like FBD Insurance play a role in supporting athletes as we work towards 2020 and we look forward to working closely with them as we have done for the last few years.”

FBD Insurance’s sponsorship of Team Ireland comes on the back of increased success in performance by Irish athletes on the World stage. More Irish athletes than ever before qualified for the Rio Olympic Games in 2016. This summer has been one of Ireland’s most successful in sport with medal winning performances at senior level in hockey, athletics, rowing and eventing, not to mention significant success at developmental level.

ENDS

Olympic rowing heroes Gary and Paul O’Donovan have been FBD brand ambassadors since 2016. They recently became World Champions in the Lightweight Skulls class and will be contesting for gold in Tokyo in 2020.

Chloe Watkins is part of a hockey dynasty, becoming an Irish international alongside her brother Gareth and father Gordon. Still just 26, she has played in every major event for Ireland since 2011, and of course was a key member of the team that reached the World Cup Final in 2018.

Sarah Ennis (42) is a professional horse rider based in Co. Meath where she runs Stellor Sport Horses and livery yard. She was a key member of the Irish team that won silver at the 2018 World Equestrian Games, a result which also saw them gain qualification for the 2020 Olympics.

Born in Vietnam, Nhat Nguyen left the country for a new life in Dublin along with his parents and older sister when he was six years old. He started playing badminton at the local club with his father. He was the gold medalist at the 2016 European U17 Championships in the boys’ singles event and also won the bronze medal in the doubles event partnered with Paul Reynolds. He is a key member of the Irish team travelling to the World Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires in October 2018.

FBD Insurance:

FBD Insurance has been protecting Irish consumers and businesses for 50 years, offering a wide range of products including business, commercial motor, car, home, travel, life and farm insurance. With 34 branches nationwide, a head office in Dublin, a sales centre in Mullingar and 500,000 customers, FBD Insurance plc delivers quality products and premium service to customers nationwide

Olympic Federation of Ireland

The Olympic Federation of Ireland is the mandated member of the International Olympic Movement for Ireland. The Olympic Federation of Ireland works to improve the Olympic performance of Irish athletes in each cycle and to inspire the nation through their success. To do this, we ensure that athletes and the programmes required for their success are foremost in our planning and actions. We provide practical, effective support to add value to our National Federations, and we use the power of sport as a cause for good in Ireland.

Contact:

For further information please contact the FBD Team at Wilson Hartnell:

Grace Murray / Keith McConnon / Shane Nolan / Rebecca Evans

grace.murray@ogilvy.com / keith.mcconnon@ogilvy.com / shane.nolan@ogilvy.com / rebecca.e.evans@ogilvy.com 01 669 0030 / GM 085 784 8129 / KMC 087 215 6098 / SN 086 083 5402 / RE 087 612 9864